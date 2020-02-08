UI professor believes more should be done to keep students safe from coronavirus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The coronavirus is continuing to spread in China. It has now killed more than 600 people. 150 students at the University of Illinois are from the Wuhan, China area. Now a law professor says he feels the university isn’t doing enough to keep other students from getting infected.

Leaders at McKinley Health Center contacted all students from Wuhan. They told them to come to the health center if they thought they had symptoms of coronavirus. In a letter to all students, the health center said “many” of those students from Wuhan had not traveled home over winter break. Those who did either chose to self-quarantine, monitor themselves, or wear a surgical mask. As of about two weeks ago, no students were showing any signs of the virus. Francis Boyle, a law professor at University of Illinois, believes it’s not enough.

Boyle says the information sent to students was vague. For example, they said “many” of the 150 students didn’t travel home, but didn’t specify an amount. They gave students the choice to quarantine themselves or not. He says it should be a mandatory quarantine because that is the standard for anyone traveling to the us from the Wuhan area. Boyle says he’s frustrated.

“If they want to wear a surgical mask walking around campus. That’s just fine with the U of I. If they don’t, that’s fine too. If they want to run around this campus and spread the coronavirus,” said

There is a two week incubation period for the virus, so only those who have traveled to Wuhan within that amount of time are at risk. The symptoms of coronavirus look a lot like pneumonia symptoms. Things like coughing, and a fever.

We reached out to the McKinley Health Center. They have been sending updates for students. They said they didn’t have any response other than what has already been sent out.

There are only two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Illinois right now. Those are both in Chicago, but none in central Illinois.