U of I student helps COVID-19 patients around the world

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois College of Business student is leading the charge for treating COVID-19 patients in the hardest hit areas in the world.

He has deployed people to help victims in Italy and New York City and now he is leaning on his learning as an MBA candidate to help continue his work.

For the past 30 years, Samaritans Purse has been helping the people and the causes needing Good Samaritans the most. “Every year we respond to some type of disaster. That could be a hurricane, a typhoon, an earthquake, Ebola,” said Brock Kreitzburg. Whatever and where that happens, his job is to deploy members of the nonprofit to those areas for disaster relief. This year, the need was obvious.

Kreitzburg sent people to Italy to set up a field hospital for treating victims of COVID-19. “We had to adapt it to each individual person, and they had to be closely monitored. We took that knowledge, and then transferred it over to New York.” In New York, his team set up a 68-bed field hospital with ICU capacity in Central Park. This way, they are in the center of the fight, in the heart of Manhattan. “People have been incredible. And I’m sure you’ve seen on TV at 7:00 every night, people will open their windows and cheer for first responders, and we certainly appreciate that. And they’ve been very generous and welcoming to our team there,” he said.

Recently, and certainly during this mission, Kreitzburg has been leaning on his learning from the U of I College of Business, where he is an MBA student. “I wanted to be a better leader and decision maker, and certainly Gies business school has helped me to do that.” Because he said being a leader of a nonprofit organization is one thing, but having the makings of an effective leader boil down to basic business principals. “Three things that are very important to me that I learned at Gies are the importance of transparency, inclusiveness, and collaboration.” And every day, he tries to check-mark each of those concepts when people turn to him for guidance.

If you want to learn more about the mission of Samaritans Purse, click here.