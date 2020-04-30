U of I researcher studies social distancing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois researcher is part of a group of researchers across the country studying how people are social distancing on trails.

The researcher here said she has seen most people now wearing masks, but noticed people are noticed people are not maintaining social distancing.

She said she has watched people at Hessel Park start off by social distancing from others, but wind up standing within six feet after a while, because the distance is tough on conversation. “I think that as the weather gets nicer, I think more and more people are going to want to get out, and so the social distancing is going to become more difficult, and people are going to have to be strategic if they want to exercise safely,” said U of I Professor Kim Shinew. She said a lot of research shows that exercising outside is great for both physical and mental health during the pandemic. But she hopes to see people keeping up with social distancing to make sure they are keeping safe.