U of I professor part of team researching COVID-19 effects on smell and taste

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I professor is part of a global team of scientists researching the effects of a COVID-19 symptom.

More than 500 researchers from 38 countries are looking into the connection between loss of smell and taste among people with coronavirus. They said the impairment of these senses may be able to predict which people are carriers of the virus. A significant number of patients who test positive for COVID-19 report a sudden loss of the sense of smell and taste without showing common symptoms like fever and a dry cough.

This group’s investigation into this is to determine whether or not it is a red flag to predict who might be at risk for being contagious. “It seems to be, based on the few data that we have, that COVID-19 is something that really impacts the sense of smell rapidly. People talk about losing their sense of smell in a very acute phase, very rapidly,” said U of I Food Science & Human Nutrition Professor Yanina Pepino. “It seems to be a potential good indicator of who should be screened for COVID-19.” They are collecting data through surveys from people across the world to get a better idea of its effects. For more information on that survey, click here.