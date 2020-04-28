U of I makes plans to reopen

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is making plans to reopen in the fall.

President Tim Killeen sent out the message Tuesday. He said he has created a committee to help the system plan for in-person instruction come August. He also stated that there will be issues due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those will affect things like class size, dorm occupancy and large sporting events.

In response to COVID-19, the university moved classes online after spring break and later announced summer courses would also be online.