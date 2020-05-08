U of I considers student housing options

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As college campuses prepare for the upcoming school year during the pandemic, pivotal decisions are being made about student housing.

While Eastern Illinois University in Charleston chose to provide single room housing at no extra cost to students, U of I is still deciding what to do with their students.

In the coming months, a U of I Housing Committee will be creating options to give students who plan to live on campus. That decision relies on what academic structure the university chooses to make going into the next school year.

The committee is discussing several different plans for upcoming housing. They have not announced a set plan yet, but the Housing Department said they plan to decide next month. “We are working really closely with the local health department and campus partners to make a decision that is in the best interests of our future residents and our current staff,” said Chelsea Hamilton, UI Housing Marketing Director. First year students are still required to live on campus for now, but that could change depending on the future impacts of the pandemic.

U of I said, even through the pandemic, the housing enrollment for first year students has actually increased from last year. Right now, there are 3,262 first year students contracted to live on campus. This time last year, there were 3,155.