U of I collaborates with Belkin on new emergency ventilator

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign worked with Belkin, an electronic company, to created a gas-operated ventilator to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the device is called the FlexVent. They said the U of I’s Grainger College of Engineering collaborated with the company for the design of the ventilator. “This emergency ventilator is based on the Illinois RapidVent concept, which was published by the University of Illinois in March 2020.”

This collaboration comes as critical respiratory care supplies are in need worldwide. “The University of Illinois and its partners developed an emergency ventilator concept as we saw the need for these devices grow exponentially,” said William King, a professor of Mechanical Science and Engineering in The Grainger College of Engineering. “We were driven by the desire to help the world and make a meaningful impact on the COVID crisis, and we’re proud to work with Belkin to have that impact.”

The FlexVent is a single-use emergency ventilator that can provide constant-flow, pressure-cycled ventilation automatically to patients.

Belkin’s production of the ventilator is pending review and approval of “its Emergency Use Authorization application by Food and Drug Administration.”