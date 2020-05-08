Two residents test positive for COVID-19 at assisted living facility

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said two residents of Centennial Pointe, an assisted living facility, have tested positive for COVID-19.

They said the two residents live together in the same room. They were placed on in-room quarantine on Wednesday because of symptoms and tested for COVID-19. Officials said the facility learned about the positive results late Thursday night.

After the results came back, the two residents were placed on droplet isolation. Officials said this means those patients will wear full PPE while in their room. All care, including meals, are delivered in the resident’s room. Employees caring for these patients will also not care for other residents during their shift.

Officials said both residents are in stable condition.

Residents, their family members and employees were informed about the positive test results Thursday night. Officials said families are to expect “frequent updates each will and will be notified directly should a loved one experience a change of condition.”

All residents of Centennial Pointe and The Arbors of Centennial Pointe are placed on in-room quarantine. Officials said all residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13. They are now checked every four hours during waking hours for symptoms.