SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

There are now 35 confirmed cases in the county, including two deaths. Officials said there are currently six confirmed cases hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center and three hospitalized at St. John’s Hospital. They also said 15 inpatients at MMC and 10 inpatients at St. John’s are currently under investigation.