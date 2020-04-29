SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced two new deaths and eight additional COVID-19 cases at The Villas Senior Care Community.

Two women in their 80s passed away. They were both inpatients at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and residents of The Villas.

Additionally, there were eight new COVID-19 cases at the facility. The patients are all residents of The Villas.

Officials said currently, there are 12 confirmed residents that are being hospitalized at HSHS St. Johns Hospital. Six residents with the virus are being hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.

There are a total of 89 positive cases at The Villas Senior Care Community, including seven deaths.