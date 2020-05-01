SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said there are two new COVID-19 cases at The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.

They said the cases include a staff member in his 30s and another staff member in her 50s. Currently, there are a total of 92 COVID-19 cases, including eight deaths.

There are nine Villas residents currently hospitalized at HSHS St. Johns Hospital and five at Memorial Medical Center.

Sangamon County Dept. of Public Health officials said there are 11 new COVID-19 cases in the county. That brings the county’s total up to 191 cases, including 12 deaths.