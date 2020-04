TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Christian County,.

The Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency said the total amount of positive cases in Christian County is up to 17. The number of cases rose after several residents living in the Rolling Meadows Senior Apartments tested positive for the illness. The county is still awaiting the results of four more test. Montgomery County has 27 pending tests and two confirmed cases.