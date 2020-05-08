Two county fairs cancel because of COVID-19

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two county fairs have been canceled because of coronavirus.

The Piatt County Fair was scheduled to run June 18 through the 21st. The board made the decision at its monthly meeting Thursday night. Members said it was a tough decision but they did not know about the crowd restrictions.

The Sangamon County Fair has also been canceled. It was scheduled to run June 17 through the 21st. The scheduled grandstand entertainment is in the process of being rescheduled for the 2021 Sangamon County Fair.