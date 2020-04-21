Two ADM employees confirmed with COVID-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM officials said there are two employees at different facilities that have tested positive for COVID-19.

They said one employee works at the Bioproducts plant and the other is at the East plant. “The health and safety of our employees are our top priorities,” said Jackie Anderson, ADM Media Relations. “We are working to ensure the safety of our entire workforce in Decatur.” She continued to say the employees are currently receiving treatment and are quarantined at home.

Anderson said both employees have been home for several days with symptoms and had recently had minimal contact with employees. “Based on our COVID-19 health and safety protocols, we performed contact tracing and asked all colleagues who work in close proximity to those individuals to self-quarantine at home.” She also said they have given Decatur employees additional guidance and are taking other precautionary measures including deep cleanings at the facilities to avoid additional spread. They are continuing to work with the county health department as well.

Anderson said plant operations are able to continue at both facilities at this time.