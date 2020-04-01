Towns to receive federal cash to help fight against COVID-19

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several cities in Central Illinois are getting hundreds of thousands from the federal government to help their communities fight back against coronavirus.

The City of Springfield is getting about $800,000 to help fund the fight against COVID-19. Mayor Jim Langfelder said as much as the virus is attacking people’s immune systems, it is also attacking the economy.

He said he is hoping Springfield’s share of the Cares Act can help not only people hurting from loss of income, but that is can also help replenish the City’s finances since a significant chunk of tax revenue will be lost this year. “So how do we re-format our own budgets, and then utilize our resources, whether it’s state resources or through the CARES Act, to leverage those dollars as much as possible, because there’s going to be infrastructure needs, especially with business support,” said Langfelder.

Champaign and Urbana are also getting a big check to help their communities. Both mayors said they are in the process of assessing their city’s biggest needs and they hope to use the money towards those needs, accordingly.

Other cities getting help from this act are Decatur, Bloomington, Normal and Peoria.