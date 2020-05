RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The outbreak of COVID-19 at a pork plant continues to grow.

As of Wednesday, 49 of Rantoul Foods’ 700 employees have confirmed cases. That is two more than Tuesday.

The public health district said workers are being checked for symptoms every day before coming in. They are also cleaning more. The plan is for all employees to be tested by the end of this week.