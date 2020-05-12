Three Vista Outdoor employees test positive for COVID-19

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Vista Outdoor said they had three COVID-19 cases at their facility in Champaign County.

Vista Outdoor Spokesman Fred Ferguson said in a release there were three employees that tested positive for the virus since April 2. “The first positive tests were reported to leadership in April and the third more recently on May 8.” He continued to say two employees have recovered and the third recovering at home.

Ferguson said when the company learned about each case, they isolated each employee and did contact-tracing investigations. He said those investigations led to isolation of other employees “as proactive safety precautions.”