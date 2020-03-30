Three new positive cases and a new death related to COVID-19 in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Department of Public Health confirms a man in his 90s has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The department said the man first presented to HSHS St. John’s Emergency Department three days ago on March 27th. He died in hospice care on March 29th.

This is the second novel coronavirus-related death in the county after a 71-year-old Florida woman fell ill while visiting the Springfield area and later died on March 19th. There are also three new positive cases of the illness in the county, bringing the total number of cases up to 16 including the two deaths.