Three more COVID-19 cases at The Villas Senior Care Community

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have announced four new COVID-19 cases in the county.

They said three of those cases were at The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman. They said one is a woman in her 80s that is currently hospitalized at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. The second is a woman in her 70s that is hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center. The third patient is a man in his 80s that is also currently hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center. There are currently six residents and four staff members that make up ten confirmed cases at the facility, including one death.

Sangamon County now has a total of 69 confirmed cases, including five deaths. They said a positive case that was first reported on Monday will no longer be reported in the county’s numbers as the patient has been transferred to Mason County.

A graphic from the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health shows numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Memorial Medical Center is reporting six patients with confirmed cases are hospitalized in their facility, including two Sangamon County residents. HSHS St. John’s Hospital said they have seven confirmed cases hospitalized, including two Sangamon County residents. There are six inpatients between the two facilities that are currently under investigation.