The Villas Senior Care Community reports additional death

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Health Department announced an additional death at The Villas Senior Care Community.

In a release, they said the patient was a woman in her 80s. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. She was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

Additionally, the SCHD reported four new cases at the facility. Those include a male staff member in his 20s, a female staff member in her 50s, one resident in his 70s and another resident in her 80s. Officials said there are currently 11 residents with confirmed cases hospitalized at HSHS St. Johns Hospital and six that are being cared for at Memorial Medical Center.

There are 26 residents and 15 staff members that have confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five deaths.