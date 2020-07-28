Testing site relaunched

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A testing site has relaunched in Sangamon County after the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) mobile testing site left Springfield, thousands around the city searching for other solutions to get tested for COVID-19.

“When IDPH decided to move the satellite testing site, someone from the medical community said that’s going to remove 400 tests per day. You know when you multiply that out it’s 2,800 a week and it’s just a significant amount of test not being made,” Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said.

SIU Medicine along with the city and the county health department is reopening their testing site that was in the location before the state site came to Springfield.

The other two sites are testing people with symptoms by appointment only but this site will anyone for any reason on the spot.

.”The big concern also has been the limited testing available for the children because as we find one positive, sometimes it does spread within the family and families want to know if they have other members who are positive so it is very helpful,” said Gail O’Neill, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health.

As the county continues to see spikes in different work places and restaurants, the mayor is warning people to continue to keep your distance when they go out.

“I think that’s why it’s evolving, it’s because that open space capacity can go up to 25 percent in an open space. And that invites mingling, co-mingling, and that’s where it’s going to spread,” said Langfelder.

Several restaurants announced temporary closures over the weekend to undergo deep cleanings after customers or employees tested positive for the illness.