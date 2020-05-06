Target employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Target said one of the employees at their Prospect Avenue location has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, they said they have spoken directly with the employee, who went into quarantine and is following guidance from the health department. “We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time,” said a Target spokesman.

After learning about the employee’s test results, the store was deep cleaned and sanitized as per recommendation from health department officials. Team members were also notified and given guidance from the CDC. They were also provided masks, gloves, thermometers and other precautionary measures to take. “We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”