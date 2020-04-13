Talking to children about COVID-19 & governor order enforcement

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There are many children that are aware of the COVID-19 situation as schools are closed, more parents are working from home, and other changes. However, Macon County Health Department officials give a few tips on how you can keep the conversation going about the virus with your children.

Macon County Assistant Public Health Administrator Bethany Stapel gave a few ideas during a reoccurring video update on the virus in the county. One of the first tips she gave was remaining calm, reassuring and reminding them you are available to talk and answer their questions.

Stapel also asked parents to making sure they are not making assumptions on who might have COVID-19 since anyone could get the virus. She said to make sure you provide them with accurate information about COVID-19 and pay attention to what they might see online or on television. She said this way they get information that is based on facts instead of possible rumors. Stapel said paying attention to how much information children are consuming will also help them from seeing or hearing too much at one time. “Too much information on any one topic can lead to anxiety for a lot of us,” said Stapel.

In addition to making sure children have accurate and age-appropriate information about the virus, Stapel said parents should remind them to have healthy hygiene practices. This includes staying away from people who may be sick; covering their cough/sneeze with the crook of their elbow or a tissue; and frequently washing their hands for at least 20 seconds.

In the same update video, Scot Wright, city manager for the City of Decatur, dispelled some rumors they have recently seen on social media. He said officers will not stop someone from going to the grocery store or running errands like that. Wrighton said if officers come across a large group of 10 or more people, they will disperse them.

Another topic Wrighton covered was essential businesses and how the governor’s order is being enforced in the city. He said if officers get a complaint about a business, they will respond and may tell them they are not covered by the governor’s order and direct them to the state department’s hotline if they have certain questions.

If you are a small business that has been affected by COVID-19, Wrighton suggested visiting the City’s or the Economic Development Council’s websites. There are different resources owners can use to navigate areas like the CARES Act and other programs to protect their business.

Wrighton also addressed the number of cases in Macon County. He said there are currently 35 cases, with 25 coming from Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur. Wrighton said if you have been in contact with someone from that facility, you should take appropriate action with monitoring symptoms.

Finally, the city manager addressed using masks while running errands. He said if you have to go to the grocery store or ride the bus, it is recommended you wear a mask. This does not have to anything fancy like a N95 respirator; you can use an old scarf you have on hand. He said while it is a recommendation right now for riding the bus, it will be a requirement to ride one starting April 20.