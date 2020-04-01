T-shirts give back to community

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Be honest…if you are working from home, you have probably been wearing a lot of old t-shirts lately. One printing business in Champaign County wants you to get a new one that supports local business and health care workers.

Campus Ink is putting together gift baskets for health care workers that will include gift cards to area restaurants and businesses. The organization has a strong partnership with health care workers because of the Illinois Marathon. This time of year, they are usually busy cranking out t-shirts for all the runners and volunteers.

The design of the t-shirts encompasses something most people in central Illinois claim as their own. “The shirts are all central Illinois-themed, so 217, Champaign-Urbana, just bringing everyone together,” said Steven Farag, Campus Ink Printing owner. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from Champaign, Urbana, Tuscola, 217 is something that we all have as our area code.” If you want to buy one, you can purchase them online.

The gift baskets will go to workers at Carle, Christie Clinic and OSF.