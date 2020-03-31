Students borrow district-owned Chromebooks

Breaking News
Stay-At-Home executive order extended to April 30
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Middle school students without access to computers at home got their own to borrow from Champaign Schools Tuesday.

Teachers and administrators volunteered to clean and lend district-owned Chromebooks to the students in need. Champaign Schools said they identified up to 300 students at Garden Hills Academy, Booker T. Washington, and Jefferson Middle School.

At Jefferson, 120 families signed up to get a Chromebook. For those who could not make it Tuesday, the district is working on a way to deliver the Chromebooks later in the week.

