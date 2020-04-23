Student gets new laptop thanks to help from teacher and another parent

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Learning from home can be hard for students when they don’t have the right equipment, which is why a JW Eater Junior High School teacher wanted to help out.

Tonia Kirby teaches sixth grade at the school. She says one student had tried multiple times to reach out to her but was unable to do it clearly because of her laptop. Kirby put a call out on Facebook for anyone with an extra laptop, but a former parent offered to buy her student a brand new one.

Kirby delivered the new computer to her student today. She says she has already set it up and is using messaging her about class.