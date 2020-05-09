State’s Attorney not prosecuting businesses or churches that plan to reopen

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County State’s Attorney is making it clear to the public, her office will not be prosecuting any business or church that plans to open up during the state executive order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through April and May is our busiest time of the year,” said Ellen Bernius, owner of the Flower Pot Floral & Boutique in Sullivan. What’s normally the most profitable months for the business has turned into the exact opposite during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I would say that our revenue has probably drop down about half,” she said.

While the governor’s executive order specifies that non-essential businesses must remain closed, Bernius chose to open up her shop to the public. “It’s putting my employees back to work because they’ve been without income. The unemployment has been behind a month and they’re just now starting to get paid. So financially, it’s best for the employees.” What Bernius did is not against the law. That is because violating the executive order is not a violation of state statute.

Tracy Weaver, the Moultrie County State’s Attorney, publicized that her office will not prosecute businesses or churches for opening up during the stay-at-home order, citing people’s constitutional rights to assemble.

The news was welcomed by Kenny Bontrager, a pastor at Solid Rock Chapel in Sullivan. “I was really happy to start kind of getting back together and practicing social distancing,” said Bontrager. His church has been streaming services online since the start of the stay-at-home order. But Bontrager said he will be gradually opening his church back up soon. “Will just play it by ear. We’ll see how it goes and see how the cases stacked up in the next few weeks and hopefully within a month or two will be able to fully open up and be able to have services like we used to.”

The state’s attorney is cautioning people during the pandemic. In a statement, she said:

Because there may be aspects of that executive order that are enforceable, if we see people not treating the spread of this virus seriously, acting recklessly, or if there is a rise in cases, then I may revisit this determination. Tracy Weaver, Moultrie County State’s Attorney

The state’s attorney did mention her office has not control over the penalties businesses that hold state licenses will face if found in violation of the governor’s executive order. That office also does not dictate how police agencies or other authorities will handle violations.