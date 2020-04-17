State offers mental health help

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)- It’s no secret the pandemic we’re living through is having an impact on us all in one way or another. The state Department of Human Services (IDHS) has a new tool they want you to use when you feel like you need to talk.

“Social distancing is a thing that people do need to practice but it doesn’t mean they have to be isolated. It means they just have to be safe.”

As people who are normally out and about are having to stay in, concerns surrounding mental health are increasing. The Department of Human Services unveiled a hotline, allowing people to get help quickly.

“We have a short code 552020 and you can text “Talk” to that or “Hablar” in Spanish and you will immediately receive a text message that prompts you for your first name and your zip code,” said Kia Coleman, IDHS Assistant Secretary for Programs.

Within a day of you sending the text, you will be connected with a mental health expert in your own community.

“In our county, I am one of the crisis clinicians that will be reaching out to an individual who does call that line within my area and I call them within 24 hours. I talk to them, give them reassurance in a calm way to let them know they are not alone and normalize what they are experiencing,” said Amy Morgason of Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur.

By connecting you to help nearby, the agency hopes you will continue to seek the help you need if once the pandemic ends. “We want people to still be able to be connected if they choose to be. To the professionals they reached out. So we thought when possible, we want to link people geographic to those areas as well,” said Coleman.

The service is free of charge to everyone in Illinois. Outside of mental health, you can also text other coronavirus-related questions to that number, someone will be able to assist you.