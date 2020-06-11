State looks help teens gain summer employment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Adults are not the only ones struggling with jobs.

Teens are too because some businesses where they would normally work have not reopened.

A state program is looking to help lessen the blow.

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is launching a program looking to provide some relief for families who were hit hard by the pandemic.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority is assisting IDHS with a COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Program. IDHS said young people between 16 and 24 make up 24 percent of the workforce in industries at higher risk of closing due to the coronavirus.

They said up to 30 projects in counties around the state will be funded through the program this summer.

Both Champaign and Macon counties will receive some of this help. Homework Hangout Club in Decatur is one the programs that helps young people connect with employers year-round.

They said the COVID-19 related extension will help them educate and get more young people back to work.

“We have other employment partners that had to scale back or shut down during that time that are now able to reopen under Phase 3 and they are reaching back out to us to see about placing as well,” said Executive Director Erik Grebner. “So what we are looking at doing is: we have several current people that are placed that will get extended now through the end of August and we are going to be bringing on additional workers not only to do training for employment but also to be placed into employment.”

Grebner said this new extension helps them do maintenance training related to COVID-19 as employers have new hygiene guidelines they have to meet.

IDHS said their goal is to place around 2,200 teens from low-income, at-risk and minority households in entry level positions.