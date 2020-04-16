Staff gives high-fives and messages to students through video

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is National High Five Day and one school used the “holiday” to show their students how much they miss them through a video.

The staff at Urbana Early Childhood School individually made videos of themselves “high-fiving” each other and showing messages like “I miss you” and “Hugs” for their students. Those videos were edited together to create a chain on high fives and love for their students. They also had “We’re All in This Together” from High School Music playing in the background.