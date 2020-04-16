1  of  3
Breaking News
Illinois joins six states in regional pact to coordinate re-opening economy Carol and Aaron Ammons: Daughter subject of mailed death threat Sixth death related to COVID-19 in Macon County
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Staff gives high-fives and messages to students through video

Health
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is National High Five Day and one school used the “holiday” to show their students how much they miss them through a video.

The staff at Urbana Early Childhood School individually made videos of themselves “high-fiving” each other and showing messages like “I miss you” and “Hugs” for their students. Those videos were edited together to create a chain on high fives and love for their students. They also had “We’re All in This Together” from High School Music playing in the background.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.