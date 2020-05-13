Springfield parents provide gifts for seniors amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s no secret , this is a tough time for high school seniors.

People in Springfield are making sure students have the things they need to move on to their next phase of life.

For millions of seniors like Madi Fletcher around the country, their final year took a turn when COVID-19 struck. As announcements of proms, graduations and other final high school events being canceled or virtualized started to come up, Madi’s mom, Brandy, started looking for ways to help.

“I had a client who called and asked if I could make a t-shirt for her and I said yes and she told me about this nationwide group where kids were getting on and being adopted and she said ‘jump on, I sent you an invite.’ So I got on and looked and at the time, over 70,00 people were on this page but I was also seeing kids were just kind of getting lost in the mix,” Brandy Fletcher said.

So Brandy decided to take matters into her own hands, creating an Facebook page for parents to “adopt” high school seniors around the Springfield area. She said the results have been touching.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve had so many really cool stories and the kids are really feeling the impact and love of everybody around them in their own little community, which I love,” Fletcher said.

In order to join the group, seniors and parents must answer a series of questions to make sure you live in the area. From there, admins can learn more about what students like and are interested in so supporters know what types of gifts to get them.

“We made a list of like, what we wanted. Our favorite snacks, our favorite drinks, we put in like if girls want bracelets or water bottles or any of that. If guys wanted cards for their games, just different things here and there,” said Fletcher’s daughter Madi.

The group has grown to more than 600 members. Admins offer different ways for supporters to get the items to seniors. Students say some of the best gifts have been thoughtful cards and words of encouragement.