Spring yard waste collection postponed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Yard waste collection has been postponed in the city until further notice.

Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued an emergency order to postpone the start of the April and May spring yard waste collection. This is in response to COVID-19 concerns.

In a release from the City, officials said the Public Works Department has reduced staff to responding only to life safety emergencies and cannot comply with the start of spring collection schedule. The Public Works Director will announce rescheduled dates when they are available.