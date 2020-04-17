Specialist talks about options for small businesses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Lots of small business owners are scared right now with the news of the Paycheck Protection Program running out of funding. One community and economic development specialist with the U of I Extension said you still have some options.

Apply for anything and everything you can. That is the main message they want to send. The U.S. Chamber Foundation just announced the launch of their Save Small Business Fund. Small employers could apply for a $5,000 grant. The Illinois Downstate Small Business Stabilization program allows businesses to apply for up to $25,000. Small retail and service businesses or those considered non-essential with less than 50 employees can qualify for that.

“People care about the small businesses in their community,” said Pam Schallhorn, U of I Extension Community & Economic Development Specialist. “I see communities all over the state that are coming up with funding and new funds coming out, so like I said, don’t give up. You know, try to stay positive and optimistic. We will get through this.” She said do not be afraid to reach out if you need help. That is what these resources are here for.

Schallhorn also said she is seeing so much stress out there. Talk to a mental health provider and see how they can help,too. She is afraid it is going to get worse before it gets any better.

The U of I Extension Blog is a resource you can use to find the loans and grants best suited for you. They update that regularly.