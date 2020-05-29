Speaker’s office says Bank of Springfield worker tested positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– Staff members for Speaker Madigan said Bank of Springfield management informed them that someone who works there tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of the House of Representatives met at the center last week for special session.

Staffers said the employee only worked on Thursday in a space away from session activity.

Out of an abundance of caution, they are advising lawmakers to get tested.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health says the positive test has not come their way, meaning the person may not be a Sangamon County resident.

Director Gail O’Neill said it may take a while to track down who could have been exposed.

“Anybody that we would test now based on that if their information comes in it would take it us until we hear and see the results and contact people. That would be how our contact tracing goes,” O’Neill said.

Contact tracing efforts are increasing statewide as more businesses reopen.

Public health is recruiting people and organizations who are interested in helping with this. You can learn more here.