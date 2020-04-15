Some bus riders required to wear masks now

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– More people have been wearing face masks since the CDC recommended them in public places. In at least one place in Central Illinois, they are required.

If you take the bus in Springfield, you will need a new accessory to get on board this week.

Sangamon Mass Transit District announced via social media that starting today, a mask or face covering will be required to board and ride a bus.

Essential businesses around the city of Springfield are now required to recommend that people cover their faces. The suggestion is a part of one of the two emergency orders the city’s mayor issued last week. That order also requires businesses to post social distancing measure to help slow the spread. The other order gives police the authority to enforce the order when people are violating the mandate. Failure to follow the orders could result in a fine of up to 500 dollars.

Traditional medical masks are becoming harder and harder to find in stores but Mayor Jim Langfelder said if you are having trouble finding them, someone in your neighborhood should be able to help you find a reasonable alternative.

“They are backlogged in regards to the dust particle masks but this is what is happening with the coronavirus: you are seeing a new opportunity where people are actually doing almost like pop up businesses or service to others and one of those is with individuals making masks,” Langfelder said.

Some have even called on people to make their own coverings. The U.S. Surgeon general put out a message on Youtube.

One sewer in Springfield admits that making the mask isn’t difficult but finding the materials to make them has become increasingly harder. Telling WCIA that items like elastic are in short supply with high demand right now.

If you do not have access to a mask, leaders are encouraging you to cover up the best way you can. Besides bus riders covering their faces, the transit district is also requiring bus drivers to wear masks.

Sangamon Mass Transit isn’t the only district calling for face coverings. Decatur Public Transit System is also encouraging riders to wear a mask or cloth covering.

The city’s public manager says right now it’s a suggestion for public safety but starting next Monday, it will be a requirement there as well.