SNAP benefits during pandemic

ILLINOIS (WCIA) –Getting unemployment benefits would normally decrease the amount of SNAP benefits somebody would get, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it won’t. It might just delay when you get your full amount.

The federal government is issuing the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to every person, but some won’t hit that until they get an emergency allotment. The Department of Human Services said those will all go through by May 19th. Unemployment benefits may lower the amount of benefits you get on the initial amount, but the rest of it will be filled by the emergency allotment later on.

SNAP recipients do not need to do anything extra to get the extra benefits. They will automatically be uploaded to your link card. And the Department of Human Services encourages anybody with problems to reach out to their office.

A household’s maximum allotment varies based on how many people are in the household. For a full breakdown, click here.