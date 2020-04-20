Six COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in Ford County

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department says one additional resident has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

The newest case is a man in his 80’s, bringing the number of positive cases in the county to six, although three cases are considered “recovered.”

The announcement follows an April 17 update in which FCPHD officials said they’d confirmed a fifth case, but didn’t have an age identified at the time.

Monday’s news release from FCPHD said the fifth case was a man in his 60s.

Public health officials say they continue to investigate and contact all individuals who may have had exposure to individuals that tested positive for COVID-19.