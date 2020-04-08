Sheriff’s Office announces two employees test positive for COVID-19

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Sheriff’s Office announced they had two employees in his office test positive for COVID-19.

In a release, sheriff’s office officials said one of the employees was a Deputy Sheriff and the second was a civilian staff member. Both are at their quarantining themselves in their homes. They said both are recovering and doing well.

They said neither employee works in the corrections division. “At this time, no Correctional Officers or inmates have exhibited any signs of illness.” They continued to say they have been taking extra precautions to reduce possibilities of spreading the virus. This includes sterilizing commonly used surfaces and items like door handles and light switches. They said this is being done daily.

In addition to daily sterilization, officials said they have “drastically reduced movement into and out of the facility.”

They said they are working with the Coles County Health Department and are in contact with anyone who has been in contact with the two employees. They are also being monitored daily. “Currently, we have four other individuals who work in the same area as the two positive cases and as a precaution are at home monitoring their conditions.” They continued to say they are working to take care of their employees, inmates, and their community.