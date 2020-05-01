Sheriffs lay out how they will enforce modified order

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Logan County Sheriff laid out what his department will and will not be doing to enforce the governor’s modified stay-at-home order.

Deputies in that county will not respond to calls or arrest people for not wearing face coverings in public. But if someone violates state statutes–that will warrant police intervention. For example, if someone is not wearing a mask in a business, the owner asks them to leave and the person refuses, that would be a violation. That person could be arrested for criminal trespass.

Sheriffs in Champaign and Macon counties said they are on the same page as Logan County. Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said they want to focus on educating the public if they are found not wearing a mask in public.