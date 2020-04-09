Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s department announced Sheriff David Hunt has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department made the announcement on Facebook. In the post, they said the sheriff requested his department to share the information. “Although this is a personal matter, some public speculation has prompted the need for accurate information to be provided.” They continued to say he self-quarantined at the onset of his symptoms on March 27.

“He had not been tested until his symptoms worsened and he was taken to the hospital where testing was then done.” After he was released later that day, he went into quarantine at his home.

The DeWitt-Piatt County Health Department is continuing to monitor Hunt’s health every day.