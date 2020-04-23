Several Illinois state parks and recreation areas to reopen on May 1

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said several state parks and recreation areas will reopen on May 1 so residents can enjoy outdoor activities.
In Central Illinois, they are the Clinton Lake State Recreation Area; Eagle Creek State Park in Findlay; Kickapoo Recreation Area in Vermilion County; and Wolf Creek State Park in Windsor. All other sites, including state historic sites, will stay closed until further notice.
While some of those state parks and recreation areas will be reopened, officials said there are some rules you have to follow while you are there:
- Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others
- Stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing and/or other flu-like symptoms
- Visit alone or with members of your household
- Visit parks that are closest to where you live
- If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, please move to another area or return another time or day to visit
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow