Several Illinois state parks and recreation areas to reopen on May 1

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said several state parks and recreation areas will reopen on May 1 so residents can enjoy outdoor activities.

In Central Illinois, they are the Clinton Lake State Recreation Area; Eagle Creek State Park in Findlay; Kickapoo Recreation Area in Vermilion County; and Wolf Creek State Park in Windsor. All other sites, including state historic sites, will stay closed until further notice.

While some of those state parks and recreation areas will be reopened, officials said there are some rules you have to follow while you are there: