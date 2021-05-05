Several area police departments discontinue prescription drug collection program

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several area police departments discontinued their prescription drug collection box program.

In a news release, police officials said the Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois Police Departments removed drop-off boxes from their lobbies. The decision was made out caution for their employees’ safety.

Officials said those who handled the boxes were finding prohibited items like uncapped, used hypodermic needles. They stated that jeopardizes their safety.

There is “tremendous value” in having safe places for medications to be disposed of properly, according to officials. There are still several locations around Champaign-Urbana where you can take those items. For more information on those locations, click here.