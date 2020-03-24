Senior center gives free meals and groceries

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Oasis Senior Center is helping seniors get the food and supplies they need through their drive-up grocery giveaway.

The center’s executive director, Nancy Cunningham, said they started this new program this week. Seniors ages 65 and older living in Logan County can get grocery bags with items like cereal, coffee, peanut butter and jelly and other foods. Cunningham said they will even get items like rolls of toilet paper and laundry packets while supplies last.

They will have the drive-through open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until they run out of supplies or the governor orders them to temporarily shut down. Cunningham said since they normally serve potluck meals to area seniors, they have licensing that puts them under the restaurant category. This allows them to remain open and operate the drive through. However, they are only able to have a few volunteers in the building at a time, which she said makes them busy when preparing the bags.

If you are a senior that is interested in getting a bag of groceries, you must bring your ID to the center. The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. If you are unable to get to the center, you are able to have someone collect your groceries; you just need to make sure they have proof of your age and address.

Cunningham said they would not be able to do this without the help of several organizations. She said they receive donations from the Midwest Food Pantry to keep their pantries stocked. They also get to use a U-Haul from Family Custom Cleaners for free. This allows them to get the food and deliver it to the center. Finally, she said the Crossway Church congregation sends over young volunteers to help pass out the donations. “We are feeding a need,” said Cunningham. “Without one of these groups, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”