Secretary of State reminds drivers about renewals amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– Most people are not doing a lot of driving right now.

But if you do have to go out for necessities, The Secretary of State’s Office doesn’t want an expired license or tag to stop you from getting what you need.

Driver’s Services buildings that are normally packed out are closed to the public right now, so even if you wanted to renew your license and registration in person…you can’t. The good news is there is a way to renew online, and you won’t have to leave the comfort of your home.

Secretary White’s office has emergency rules in place allowing driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations to be extended for at least 90 days after the facilities reopen. Even with those rules in place, they are still encouraging you do to do all you can on the web.

“We expect that face-to-face transactions at facilities will be somewhat heavy when we do reopen. So anything you can do online now, we strongly encourage. You can go to www.Cyberdriveillinois.Com,” the secretary’s deputy press secretary, Henry Haupt, said.

Right now, Driver’s Services buildings are closed until April 30th but White’s office is looking into whether or not that date will be extended.

If you have been looking into getting a Real I.D., that deadline has also been extended.

Due to COVID-19, the deadline was extended by a year. You now have until October 1st, 2021 to get one.