Second resident of The Villas Senior Care Community dies from COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have reported an additional COVID-19 patient has died in the county.

They said the patient was a man in his 70s who was a resident from The Villas Senior Care Community.He was confirmed with the virus on Wednesday and then passed away Thursday. He was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center. There are now two residents of The Villas that have died from COVID-19. There are a total of 14 people associated with the facility that tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, Officials said there are six more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. The total number of residents with the virus is now 73, including six deaths. Two positive cases that were first reported on Monday will now no longer be included in the county’s numbers as they have been transferred to Chicago.

Memorial Medical Center is reporting five confirmed COVID-19, including two Sangamon County residents. HSHS St. John’s Hospital said they have nine confirmed cases, including three Sangamon County residents. There are nine inpatients between the two facilities that are currently under investigation.