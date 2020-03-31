Schools prepare students for remote learning

Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, with an online class assignment while Ashton Morris, right, works on a handwriting lesson from their first grade class at Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School in Beaverton, Ore. Bucks works from home selling books online and now spends her time between working on her business and helping her sons with their school work. They are using her work laptop to access their classroom assignments. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor announced an extension for the stay-at-home order, which means schools will stay closed through April 30 as well.

District like Champaign Unit 4 Schools will continue to teach their students remotely. In order to help families have access to class materials, they are distributing Chromebooks to those who do not have a device.

Middle and high school students have already been contacted about the distribution. Elementary Chromebook distribution will be on April 7. Officials said students who will get their Chromebook in the first phase will be contacted by their school.

District officials said they understand there are other barriers for online learning even if they have a device. They will work to make sure families have opportunities for remote learning even if they do not have access to technology.

In addition to technology, the district is making sure area children have access to food. Distribution will continue for those 18 and under.

Drive-thru distribution sites will be held on Mondays at Booker T. Washington, Garden Hills Academy and Jefferson Middle School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Home delivery will be available only on Fridays. Families will be contacted the day before with delivery instructions.