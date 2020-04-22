School leaders fire up the grill to help families

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gerogetown-Ridge Farm Schools has supplied thousands of meals to their families during the coronavirus pandemic, but Wednesday they wanted to surprise them with something extra.

With spring blooming, administrators surprised families waiting in line at the food pick-up with hot dogs on the grill. They said they wanted to make life seem normal through everything else going on.

Principals within the district were the ones doing the grilling. They said they took safety precautions and followed guidelines while preparing the food.