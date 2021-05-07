Sangamon County Fair announces performance line-up & COVID safety protocols

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Fair is scheduled for June 16-20. Officials are getting fairgoers excited by announcing additions to the entertainment line-up.

In a news release, officials said rap superstar Nelly will headline the grandstand on June 17. Blanco Brown as well as DJ DH3 will open for him.

Additionally, Riley Green will perform on June 18. Up-and-coming Nashville singer Troy Cartwright and Borderline–a St. Louis metro area band–will start the show that night.

On June 16, the Sangamon County Fair Queen Pageant will be held in the open pavilion. Grandstand entertainment for the weekend will be a Truck & Tractor Pull on Saturday and a Demo Derby on Sunday.

In addition, there will be a petting zoo, circus act and a dog show as well as several local bands.

While there is much fun to be had, Fair officials also want attendees to know what they are doing to keep people safe during the pandemic. “Our priority is to protect the health and welfare of our fairgoers as they finally get to enjoy everything the fair has to offer again like carnival rides, livestock shows, and awesome live concerts,” said Fair Board President Nathan Smith.

Fair organizers will use extensive sanitizing and cleaning protocols as well as social distancing recommendations from local and state health officials.

For more information about COVID-19 safety at the fair or how to purchase concert tickets, click here.