SADDLE UP: Horse team brings smiles to senior living facility

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is not horsing around when it comes to continuing her line of work through this pandemic.

She runs a horse therapy organization. The past few weeks, she has been making the rounds at different nursing homes in the area, hoping her sidekick can saddle up some smiles to people who really need them.

When Vickie Burnette of American Tribe Equine Therapy opens the trailer door, she is about to start an important mission”Our mission is to work with veterans and family members to promote wellness and healing,” said Burnette.

Residents at Heritage Woods senior living are used to seeing people with masks. This time, they got to see Masquerade, the horse. Masquerade presses her nose against the windows of smiling seniors, scarfing down grass in between stops.

Her leader shares a friendly wave and a big hello as they go past windows, hoping along the way she and her four-hoofed friend are making a difference.”You see the pictures, you see the smiles from the people, it’s just wonderful,” said Burnette. She and Masquerade go way back, partners for eight years and coworkers for the past 12 months.

It was soon after they met, Burnette learned the true healing power a horse can have. “I lost my son in 2010 and I was dying myself, and my husband said go get a horse….She saved me. She absolutely did.” Burnette knows nursing home residents are having an especially tough time with this pandemic. That is why she and Masquerade have made it their new mission to stop by and spread a little joy, one window at a time.

14:08:26 “Oh it has absolutely touched my heart. Just, I realize now that we can venture out to some other avenues I hadn’t first anticipated,” said Burnette. “The response has just been positively overwhelming.”

