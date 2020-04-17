Richland Community College to hold virtual graduation ceremony

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College officials said they will be holding their May graduation ceremony virtually to celebrate their students.

The virtual graduation will be on May 15 at 7 p.m., which was the original planned date for the in-person ceremony. The college will stream it on their Facebook and YouTube pages.

“We want to celebrate the accomplishments of our students in a way that they deserve,” said Dr. Isaac Zuniga, Vice President of Student Success. He continued to say Richland’s President, Dr. Cris Valdez and the Vice President of Academic Services, Dr. Denise Crews will deliver remarks. Graduating students will also be officially recognized.

Students who confirmed their participation in the graduation ceremony are asked to check their student email for more information about this event.